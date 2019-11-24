Pete Dunne Says He Should Be NXT Champion By Default After WarGames

– Pete Dunne says that after Adam Cole’s big bump on last night’s NXT TakeOver, he should just be declared the winner of their Survivor Series match tonight. Dunne, who beat Damian Priest and Killian Dain for the right to face Cole at Survivor Series for the NXT Championship, posted to Twitter and made his case for why he’s the winner by default: “Adam Cole is dead.”

Cole was the last man for his team in the main event of last night’s WarGames match and lost after he went off the top of the cage through a table.