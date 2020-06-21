Pete Dunne Says Not To Give Up On British Wrestling After Recent Scandals

The British wrestling scene was rocked after accusations of sexual misconduct on names like Ligero, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin and others. Pete Dunne was not accused, and has been outspoken in supporting the accusers on social media. Now he told fans not to give up on British wrestling, admitting that he too considered it.

He wrote: “I’ve thought about a post like this several times over the last two days. But honestly it’s up to us within the industry to make changes and prove to ourselves that we can hold people to the most basic of standards. There will be plenty of you that turn away and quite frankly I felt like it too. But with everyone that has reached out about making change I hope that eventually we earn the trust back and we can reinstate people’s former love for Britwres.”

I’ve thought about a post like this several times over the last two days. But honestly it’s up to us within the industry to make changes and prove to ourselves that we can hold people to the most basic of standards. https://t.co/CkUVbnvw5U — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 20, 2020