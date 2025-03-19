wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII
WWE star Pete Dunne will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Wednesday that Dunne will compete at the April 17th show, making his debut for Bloodsport at the event.
The updated lineup for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas and airs on Triller TV+, is:
* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA
* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA
* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA
* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA
* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA
* Natalya vs. TBA
* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA
* Maika vs. TBA
* Leyla Hirsch vs. TBA
* Konami vs. TBA
* Pete Dunne vs. TBA
A "Strong Style" Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham.
He has no problem trading blows or submission holds – wherever the fight goes, this "Bruiserweight" wrestler is up for it.
Pete Dunne is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII.
Ticket link in the… pic.twitter.com/UFLdJK6ISs
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 19, 2025