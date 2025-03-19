Pete Dunne Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

WWE star Pete Dunne will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. Barnett announced on Wednesday that Dunne will compete at the April 17th show, making his debut for Bloodsport at the event.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas and airs on Triller TV+, is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA

* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA

* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Natalya vs. TBA

* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

* Maika vs. TBA

* Leyla Hirsch vs. TBA

* Konami vs. TBA

* Pete Dunne vs. TBA