Pete Dunne Set for Ladder Match on Tonight’s NXT
– WWE.com has confirmed that Pete Dunne will be one of the competitors in the Ladder Match on tonight’s NXT. The winner gain an advantage at the upcoming WarGames match at NXT TakeOver between The Undisputed Era and The Kings of NXT.
Representing the Kings of NXT, Dunne will face an unnamed member of The Undisputed Era on tonight’s show. You can read the full announcement below:
Pete Dunne to face a member of The Undisputed ERA in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match
Undisputed ERA had not been seen in weeks after being systematically dismantled by Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.
Nevertheless, the most dominant faction in NXT history fired back last week with a shocking return immediately resulting in an all-out brawl with Pat McAfee and company. In response, NXT General Manager William Regal decided on the only fitting solution: WarGames.
Tonight, a yet-to-be-determined member of the revitalized faction will look to claim the WarGames advantage when he collides with Pete Dunne in a Ladder Match on NXT! The winner of the bout will gain the numerical edge for their team in terms of entrance order during their WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Dec. 6.
But which member of Undisputed ERA will go head-to-head with The BruiserWeight? And who will climb the first steps toward WarGames victory? Find out on NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!
