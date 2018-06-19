WWE News: Pete Dunne & Shawn Michaels Do Media in The UK, The Riott Squad Teach A Lesson In Teamwork, Mojo Rawley Reacts To His Raw Win

– Here are Pete Dunne & Shawn Michaels doing some media for WWE while in the UK…

The two best wrestlers of all time on @1Xtra today pic.twitter.com/X26tR7iWI1 — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2018

– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his win over No Way Jose on last night’s WWE Raw…

You want to laugh and smile and makes jokes huh? I got the Punch Line. And the Win. @WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/kqA0QaXd80 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 19, 2018

– Here is the Riott Squad, offering some advice to Sasha Banks & Bayley…