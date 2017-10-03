WWE News: Pete Dunne Signing Announced, New WWE Network Collections on Flair, Styles & More Coming

– WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne will be signing at the MCM London Comic Con. There will be a collection of WWE artifacts on display at the event, including a special interactive Undertaker graveyard that will allow fans to recreate the Undertaker rising from his casket.

– The WWE Network will be adding Collections for Ric Flair, AJ Styles, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels and Tribute to the Troops in November.

– Here is a preview for the October WWE Network collections…