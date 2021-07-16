Pete Dunne Issues Statement After Winner of Charity Auction Refuses to Honor Bid

Pete Dunne tried to raise some money for a children’s hospice via an eBay auction, but has issued a statement after the winner turned out to be a troll and wouldn’t pay. Dunne announced at the start of the week that he was auctioning his ring gear from NXT TakeOver: In Your House with the proceeds benefitting Acorns Children’s Hospice in the West Midlands UK. The winning big was $5,000, but Dunne has announced that when he contacted the seller they refused to pay and mocked wrestling as “fake crap.”

Dunne is now seeking to contact the other bidders to message him so they can move on to the secondary bid. Several users responded to his tweet to note that he should have the option to send a second chance offer to the next highest bidder.

The statement reads: