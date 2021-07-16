wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Issues Statement After Winner of Charity Auction Refuses to Honor Bid
Pete Dunne tried to raise some money for a children’s hospice via an eBay auction, but has issued a statement after the winner turned out to be a troll and wouldn’t pay. Dunne announced at the start of the week that he was auctioning his ring gear from NXT TakeOver: In Your House with the proceeds benefitting Acorns Children’s Hospice in the West Midlands UK. The winning big was $5,000, but Dunne has announced that when he contacted the seller they refused to pay and mocked wrestling as “fake crap.”
Dunne is now seeking to contact the other bidders to message him so they can move on to the secondary bid. Several users responded to his tweet to note that he should have the option to send a second chance offer to the next highest bidder.
The statement reads:
First I want to thank everyone that participated in the auction for their generous bids. We raised a huge amount of money for an amazing charity which is a hospice for children in the West Midlands, UK. The last bid being $5,000.
Unfortunately, the person who made the last bid had no intention of paying and sent us a message afterwards poking fun at wrestling being “fake.”
I’ve attached the screenshots and the persons username. We have their name and address and when we got in contact with them on a social media platform we immediately received another from eBay from the same account claiming they didn’t place the bid and to cancel the order.
I don’t know what kind of individual it takes to poke fun at wrestling to the detriment of a CHILDREN’S HOSPICE but here we are.
I will leave my DM’s open for the next couple of days; if you made a bid please message me and let’s see if we can work out who had the highest bid before this idiot snuck in at the end.
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) July 15, 2021