Pete Dunne on the Story of His Tag Team With Matt Riddle, Who He Wants Them to Face at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay

– Newsweek.com recently interviewed NXT Superstar Pete Dunne and spoke on a number of topics. Below are some highlights.

Pete Dunne on his tag team with Matt Riddle: “The main challenge is being put into a tag team, where you’ve never done any tag team stuff before, even coming up with new moves and ideas. Also a challenging part is those vignettes. I’ve never been known for my talking, so it’s been exciting to be challenged in both of those areas. Having said that, it’s also come together kinda easily. As soon as we had that first tag team wrestling match, for us and the overall opinion seems to be, it felt like we were teaming for a long time.”

“The benefit of being on television is not just the matches we put together, not just the Takeovers the championship match or the Dusty Classic stuff, but to have those vignettes go out to show a different side of yourself, especially for myself. Since I’ve been in the company, I’ve been having those big title matches in the UK or showing the more serious side of wrestling. But to show that we can do both, we can make people laugh and get people invested in our matches as well, it’s been a great experience.”

On the story of their tag team: “The story for us is our tag team is a little thrown together. We don’t want to be a short- lived thing. We want to be around for a long time, and it’s sort of a changing of the guard in NXT. Undisputed Era had a great run, but now it’s our time to build the tag team division behind us.”

Dunne on his career: “I’m lucky to have this career where I haven’t spent time nailed down to one brand. I’ve been able to do other stuff like NXT UK, NXT in the states, being a part of RAW and various main roster tours, building up to the Survivor Series match with Adam Cole and being a part of the Royal Rumble… I’ve had this career where I come up unlike the stereotypical way most WWE talent do, and I’m grateful for that. And because of that I’ve become this sort of bridge between the UK and the U.S. NXT brand.”

Dunne on who he wants The BroserWeights to face at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay: “If I had it my way it would be Moustache Mountain. To share a moment like that with those lads, or with anyone from the UK whether it’s the Grizzled Young Vets or people like that, being able to share the success that comes with the growth of NXT UK with lads from over there that I grew up with either helped train or wrestled a million times, that’s what’s special.”