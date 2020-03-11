Pete Dunne Reveals His Surprise on How The Broserweights Connected With the Fans

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed NXT tag team champion Pete Dunne ahead of The Broserweights’ tag team title defense tonight against The Undisputed Era. Below are some highlights.

Dunne on his team with Matt Riddle coming together: “So yeah, we’ve been lucky enough to work with each other fairly often back at the independents and on large events for NXT but always on the opposite side until maybe a week or two before the Dusty Classic started, where we found ourselves on the same team on a live event, and it just felt like it jelled and worked. So the idea was put forward to put us together. I don’t know if I was too thrilled about it at the time, but it’s definitely been a really fun experience since then. It’s been great to see how the audience has connected with us. Its sort of morphed into its own thing. Two completely unlikely characters coming together and, you know, it’s been fun. It’s exciting and it’s sort of refreshing my career.”

Pete Dunne on how the team has connected with the fans: “100% glad I did it, and I think the surprise for me was the way in which we’ve connected to the audience. Obviously we’ve had some good matches and we had big matches at TakeOver and the Dusty Classic Final and stuff like that. But to me, it’s the first time in my career, where the connection to the audience comes through talking, from those vignettes that we’ve done and all the shenanigans of the trophy, where it’s me really just being myself and Matt just being himself and, it’s really connected with the audience.”

Dunne on doing more comedic bits with Riddle: “Yeah, it’s exactly that. It’s time to take on a new challenge and I’ve been waiting for that since I lost the UK title. I’ve been in a bit of limbo and obviously in the, with the beginning of NXT going on TV every week and stuff like that, it’s about finding out where you fit into this and waiting for that next challenge. This has really just felt like the fresh start in my career that I’ve been waiting for. Obviously the Dusty Classic and now having the Tag Titles, and heading into WrestleMania season, it really feels like it’s coming together and in a way that I didn’t expect that I’m, I’m really grateful that we’ve been able to do the vignettes with the trophy and the plane and that kind of stuff. I’ll welcome them whenever these unusual opportunities arise.”