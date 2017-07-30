Pete Dunne Explains Why Defending His UK Title in Outside Promotions Is Best for WWE

– Sky Sports recently interviewed the WWE UK champion Pete Dunne. Dunne discussed his goals in the WWE, defending his UK Championship in outside promotions, and his recent standout match with Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Dunne on why he defends his UK titles in outside promotions: “It’s best for WWE. It’s not an attempt to destroy the independent scene, it’s a great feeder system for WWE. Opportunities like this aren’t just great for us, they’re great for everyone. It’s only natural to see more of this in the future.”

Dunne on his match against Tyler Bate at TakeOver: Chicago: “At Takeover we felt a lot of pressure to show what the UK scene is capable of. We assumed we were unknown, went to kill it and our goal was to be so good it increases the pressure for a UK show. We want it, fans want it and we feel we helped with that.”

Pete Dunne on his goals in WWE and wanting to build the UK scene: “I’m taking it every day as it comes but I want to build a real UK scene. I’ll continue to develop and have storylines in Progress Wrestling and others like ICW. But of course, eventually I’d like to be a WWE main roster talent, be on NXT, get to a Wrestlemania and compete for the world titles while representing the UK scene.”