Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest & More Set For Next Week’s NXT
– WWE has set some matches and a return on next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on this week’s episode that Pete Dunne will take on Damian Priest on next week’s episode. In addition, Tegan Nox will make her official debut on next week’s NXT TV.
Two more matches are official as well. Tommaso Ciampa will battle Angel Garza, while Keith Lee will get another match with Dominik Dijakovic:
Oh, it's on.
NEXT WEEK: @ArcherOfInfamy and @PeteDunneYxB look to settle things in the ring, LIVE on #WWENXT on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/V4TEDFWMQb
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2019
🏹 @ArcherOfInfamy wants to live forever?
🤜 @PeteDunneYxB thinks he should worry about making it through next week, first. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SLIyOJgsGO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
Might want to grab your shades for this one. 😎
Things are getting SHINY next week with the return of @TeganNoxWWE_! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pcWcJt9SQz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019
