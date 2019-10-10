Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

– WWE has set some matches and a return on next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on this week’s episode that Pete Dunne will take on Damian Priest on next week’s episode. In addition, Tegan Nox will make her official debut on next week’s NXT TV.

Two more matches are official as well. Tommaso Ciampa will battle Angel Garza, while Keith Lee will get another match with Dominik Dijakovic:

🏹 @ArcherOfInfamy wants to live forever?

🤜 @PeteDunneYxB thinks he should worry about making it through next week, first. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SLIyOJgsGO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 10, 2019