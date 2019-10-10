wrestling / News

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest & More Set For Next Week’s NXT

October 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has set some matches and a return on next week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on this week’s episode that Pete Dunne will take on Damian Priest on next week’s episode. In addition, Tegan Nox will make her official debut on next week’s NXT TV.

Two more matches are official as well. Tommaso Ciampa will battle Angel Garza, while Keith Lee will get another match with Dominik Dijakovic:

