wrestling / News
Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly No. 1 Contender’s Match Set for NXT
– WWE.com has announced that Kyle O’Reilly will face Pete Dunne next week on NXT in a No. 1 contender’s match for the NXT World champion. The winner of the match will challenge Finn Balor for the NXT World title at New Year’s Evil early next year.
The match will go down on the December 16 edition of NXT on the USA Network. Here’s the full announcement:
Kyle O’Reilly to battle Pete Dunne for NXT Title opportunity at New Year’s Evil
An NXT Title Match against Finn Bálor hangs in the balance this Wednesday night when Kyle O’Reilly faces Pete Dunne one-on-one.
General Manager William Regal made the matchup after O’Reilly and Dunne, along with Damian Priest, confronted Bálor last week and made their NXT Title ambitions known. The winner of O’Reilly vs. Dunne will challenge The Prince at NXT New Year’s Evil on Jan. 6.
Two of the hardest hitters in the game, O’Reilly and Dunne are also familiar foes, most recently competing on opposing sides in this year’s Men’s WarGames Match, which was won by The Undisputed ERA.
Can O’Reilly continue The Undisputed ERA’s success and earn a rematch against Bálor, whom he faced in an instant-classic at NXT TakeOver 31? Or will The BruiserWeight smash his way toward title contention?
Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.
This Wednesday on #WWENXT, @KORcombat will battle @PeteDunneYxB for the opportunity to challenge @FinnBalor for the #NXTTitle at #NXTNYE! https://t.co/aQKPcp3Chr pic.twitter.com/ZFd0CvLVqc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC
- Goldberg On Possibly Retiring When His WWE Contract Ends, His Dream Matches In WWE and More
- Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Threw A Fit’ Over Talent Of Certain WWE Stars, Sent Back To PC For ‘Refinement’
- Madison Rayne Reportedly Set To Leave Position As Impact Color Commentator