WWE News: Pete Dunne Wants a Broserweights vs. Breezango Pit Fight, Christian Action Figure Poll, Throwback Preview Clip for In Your House

– During last night’s NXT, Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) returned to action on TV. NXT Superstar Pete Dunne commented on their return on Twitter, joking, “Broserweights vs breezango in the fight pit.” You can check out that Pete Dunne tweet below.

– WWE.com has a new action figure poll up where the WWE Universe can vote for which version of Christian they’d like to see for the Elite Fan TakeOver Wave 2. The choices include Christian’s attire from Money in the Bank 2011, WrestleMania XX, and a five-second pose Edge & Christian version. You can view the full announcement below.

Vote now: Which Christian action figure will be included in Mattel’s Elite Fan TakeOver Wave 2? Calling all Peeps! Mattel’s WWE Fan TakeOver action figure line continues with Series 2, featuring four Elite Collection Superstars that are sporting gear and accessories voted on by you, the WWE Universe. First up is Christian, two-time World Heavyweight Champion, nine-time Tag Team Champion and one of the most innovative Superstars in WWE history. In the forthcoming fan vote figure series, will he be ready for a five-second pose and reeking of awesomeness, battling Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2011 or preparing to compete at WrestleMania XX in Madison Square Garden? That’s where you come in. Cast your vote below to help determine which gear Christian will wear when WWE Fan TakeOver Wave 2 arrives, and be sure to stay with all of WWE’s digital platforms for more chances to shape the future of WWE action figure collecting, courtesy of the WWE Elite Squad.

– WWE released a new NXT TakeOver: In Your House preview inspired by the intro to the classic In Your House video game. You can check out that preview clip below.