WWE News: Pete Dunne Wins Title Outside of WWE, First Episode of AJ Styles’ New UpUpDownDown Show, The Shield Imploded Four Years Ago

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– During yesterday’s Fight Club: PRO event, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Millie McKenzie won the Pro Wrestling Revolver Tag Titles.

– Here is the first episode of AJ Styles’ new UpUpDownDown series Retro Styles, where he visits retro game stores for hard-to-find games. In this episode, he looks at Wizards Video Games in his hometown.

– On this day in 2014, The Shield imploded when Seth Rollins turned on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

Pete Dunne, Joseph Lee

