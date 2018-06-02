wrestling / News
WWE News: Pete Dunne Wins Title Outside of WWE, First Episode of AJ Styles’ New UpUpDownDown Show, The Shield Imploded Four Years Ago
– During yesterday’s Fight Club: PRO event, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Millie McKenzie won the Pro Wrestling Revolver Tag Titles.
About last night! @Fightclubpro 🔥💪🏻🇬🇧@PeteDunneYxB @MillieMcKenzie0 pic.twitter.com/o5uWultMQg
— Mark (@MarkMaloney86) June 2, 2018
– Here is the first episode of AJ Styles’ new UpUpDownDown series Retro Styles, where he visits retro game stores for hard-to-find games. In this episode, he looks at Wizards Video Games in his hometown.
– On this day in 2014, The Shield imploded when Seth Rollins turned on Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.