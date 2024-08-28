wrestling / News

Pete Dunne Wins Title Shot on Latest Episode of WWE Speed

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring Pete Dunne vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the Speed Championship. Dunne ends up winning the match and #1 contenders tournament. He will now face Andrade on a special episode this Friday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading