wrestling / News
Pete Dunne Wins Title Shot on Latest Episode of WWE Speed
August 28, 2024 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring Pete Dunne vs. Je’Von Evans for a shot at the Speed Championship. Dunne ends up winning the match and #1 contenders tournament. He will now face Andrade on a special episode this Friday.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
It's @PeteDunneYxB vs. @WWEJeVonEvans in the #WWESpeed Semifinals! Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Championship Match and face @AndradeElIdolo THIS FRIDAY? 👀 pic.twitter.com/M4Z9UO2u7Y
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2024