Pete Dunne Discusses Current Shutdown as Possible Trial for a Wrestling Off-Season

– talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy recently interviewed NXT Superstar Pete Dunne. During the chat, Dunne discussed his time away from wrestling right now due to the global coronavirus pandemic and trying to take a positive spin on what’s happening right now. Below is an excerpt from the Pete Dunne interview:

“I think it’s a much-needed break in a way. I think for years and years we talked about maybe, is there a way that wrestling could have a kind of off-season. I think this is a good trial for that for some of us. To be able to be back in England with my family and being able to train a bit differently to how I would if I was on the road and wrestling all the time. I’m just trying to put a positive spin on something that’s hugely negative [coronavirus/lockdown]. But if I was going to [have an off-season], then spending time with the family, training hard, recouping and then coming back better.”