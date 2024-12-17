– During a recent edition of Hans, Franz and Rosenberg, WWE broadcaster Peter Rosenberg addressed an exchange with CM Punk that took place over the weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. While talking to Koko B. Ware, Rosenberg said the word “moveset,” and Punk responded at the mention of the word, “It’s garbage. If you say that, you’re an idiot. Especially if you’re a wrestler, and you say ‘moveset,’ That 100% tells me you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.”

Fans saw Punk’s remark at a perceived insult against AEW star Hangman Page, who Punk had very well publicized issues with when Punk was still signed to AEW. In a recent post on his Bluesky account, Hangman Page appeared to reference WWE’s Logan Paul saying he was retired from in-ring action. Hangman wrote on social media, “I hope the next person they give half my moveset to is at least kinda cool.”

Rosenberg has since commented on his exchange with Punk over the word moveset, noting that he didn’t realize that Punk might’ve been dissing another wrestler. Rosenberg thought Punk’s comments were directed at him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Peter Rosenberg on his exchange with CM Punk over the word “moveset”: “Then I said, ‘the moveset,’ did you hear the first words out of his mouth? ‘Don’t say moveset.’ Moveset is like insider dumb lingo. It just came out of my mouth because it’s in there. I wouldn’t normally say it, but like, Punk is A, a dick. I say that lovingly. He’s A, a dick. B, it is an annoying thing that I said. C, apparently, I’ve learned, there is some history with him and someone else and that word, that I don’t even know about.”

Rosenberg on thinking Punk was dissing him when he was apparently dissing another wrestler: “There, he’s talking about, I don’t know that he’s dissing someone else. In this moment, he is specifically dissing a wrestler. I’m thinking it’s at me. ‘Come on Punk, I thought we were cool.'”

You can view the footage of Rosenberg’s segment with Punk in the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event digital exclusive video below: