Peter Rosenberg Recalls Being Told WWE Didn’t Have A Role For Him At Wrestlemania, Calls Watch Along An Embarrassment

In a recent episode of his Cheap Heat podcast (via Fightful), Peter Rosenberg spoke about being told by Michael Cole that WWE didn’t have a spot for him at Wrestlemania, and how that eventually led to him not being a part of WWE’s Kickoff shows anymore. Here are highlights:

On WWE not finding a spot for him on their Watch Along show: “Those challenges led to me to deciding to take some time off from traveling with WWE. When I came back to WWE and I was ready to work WrestleMania, those who make the decisions on those things, Michael Cole, were no longer interested in using me for that. So WrestleMania came to New York City where I’ve been promoting it for four/five months prior. Even when I was no longer traveling and they said, ‘We don’t have a place for you on WrestleMania.’ They couldn’t even squeeze me on that [make shift] Watch Along show with eighty people talking at the same time. Still didn’t have room for me there. Couldn’t put me anywhere. Ok.”

On Watch Along: “As much as it sounds like I’m mad at Cole, [I’m] not even mad at Cole. Cole and I were never super tight. He’s got the way he sees things. If I don’t fit into that, I don’t care. There’s a lot of things that I don’t… as you can hear, I think the Watch Along show is literally the worst… an embarrassment to the Network. So, we all have different views of how we do things, and by the way, that’s not a veiled shot at Pat McAfee. I don’t think anyone can do that show and make it good. You can’t have ten people talking at the same time. It’s not good. It can be done well if it’s small and put together well. Those ones we did on ESPN were pretty good but even those were rough, and that was ESPN producing them with much smaller groups of all broadcasters. So that’s not a veiled shot at McAfee and that’s not a shot at Michael Cole. Cole has the right to make the choices he wants to make.”