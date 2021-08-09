wrestling / News
Petersen Events Center Clarifies Mask Policy For AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite takes place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this week, and the venue has clarified its mask policy ahead of the show. WZ’s John Clark reports that the company announced that for both Dynamite and Rampage this week, masks will be mandatory at all times regardless of vaccination status.
Fightful reports that the email from the Center to ticketholders for Dynamite reads:
MASK POLICY
All guests over the age of 2 are required to wear a face covering that covers both the nose and mouth at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.
