Petey Williams and Gail Kim On AEW and NXT Using the Canadian Destroyer
Both Petey Williams and Gail Kim recently took to Twitter to comment on how much NXT and AEW have been using the Canadian Destroyer in matches. More than that, the move has not been used to finish a match, which was something Williams did when he used it as a finish.
Williams wrote: “OMG! We need to increase ratings. What do we do?
NXT: Canadian Destroyers
AEW: Even more Canadian Destroyers!”
Kim replied: “Ugh. I hate what everyone has done to your finisher. Just my opinion.”
Williams previously commented on this back in February, where he said he was fine with other people using it as long as they didn’t change the name.
