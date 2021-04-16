Impact News: Petey Williams Brings Back Steiner Math, Mauro Ranallo Previews Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega

– Petey Williams revisited his arithmetic past, bringing back Steiner math in Swinger’s Palace on Impact. Tonight’s episode saw a segment in Swinger’s makeshift casino at the Impact Zone where Ace Austin came in asking how the odds were for his X-Division Title defense against TJP and Josh Anderson. Anderson said his friend had already told him the odds, which brought in Williams to deliver a riff on the infamous Steiner math promo, tailored for the Impact Rebellion bout:

– Impact also released two vignettes narrated by Mauro Ranallo previewing the five keys to victory for both Kenny Omega and Rich Swann for their title vs. title match at Impact Rebellion: