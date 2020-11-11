Peyton Royce Claims She and Lacey Evans ‘Are Not a Team’

– Former WWE women’s tag team champion and IIconics member Peyton Royce did not take kindly to the Twitter account for WWE’s The Bump asking fans what the team name should be for her teaming up with Lacey Evans. According to Royce, she and Evans are not a tag team. Instead, she reiterated that the only person she would team with is former partner, Billie Kay.

Peyton Royce later responded to the initial tweet by WWE’s The Bump, “We are not a team. I will only be in a tag team if it’s with Billie Kay. That’s it. The end. I’m dead serious.” Meanwhile, Evans herself later commented, “She’s ‘dead serious’ y’all. #BlessHerHeart”

After a fan tweeted that The IIconics could return as a team later on, Royce responded, “The IIconics can return in years after we have both challenged ourselves & made exponential growth as singles competitors.”

The IIconics were forced to split up earlier this year after a loss to Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott last August.

