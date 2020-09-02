wrestling / News

Peyton Royce Comments on IIconics’ Break-Up, Praises Billie Kay

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Peyton Royce is still working through her emotions following the IIconics’ forced break-up on Raw, and shared a message with her thoughts on her team with Billie Kay. As reported last night, Royce and Kay are now split after they lost to the Riott Squad. Royce penned a message that she posted to her Instagram account along with a picture of the two in the ring from after their loss.

Royce wrote:

24 hours removed from this moment & it’s been a rough day. I’m emotionally exhausted, I’m so sad but I realize there is a silver lining. I believe everything happens as it is supposed to. @billiekaywwe & I have been the eyes in the back of each other’s heads for 5+ years. It’s time for us to make some growth as individuals. I know we can do this, it just sucks I won’t have her by my side through all of it.
Thank you for bringing me so much happiness, adventure & fun. You are one in a million & you’re so incredibly talented. The whole world knows it!

