wrestling / News
Peyton Royce Comments on IIconics’ Break-Up, Praises Billie Kay
Peyton Royce is still working through her emotions following the IIconics’ forced break-up on Raw, and shared a message with her thoughts on her team with Billie Kay. As reported last night, Royce and Kay are now split after they lost to the Riott Squad. Royce penned a message that she posted to her Instagram account along with a picture of the two in the ring from after their loss.
Royce wrote:
24 hours removed from this moment & it’s been a rough day. I’m emotionally exhausted, I’m so sad but I realize there is a silver lining. I believe everything happens as it is supposed to. @billiekaywwe & I have been the eyes in the back of each other’s heads for 5+ years. It’s time for us to make some growth as individuals. I know we can do this, it just sucks I won’t have her by my side through all of it.
Thank you for bringing me so much happiness, adventure & fun. You are one in a million & you’re so incredibly talented. The whole world knows it!
#IICONICS4LYF #MadDawgs
View this post on Instagram
24 hours removed from this moment & it’s been a rough day. I’m emotionally exhausted, I’m so sad but I realize there is a silver lining. I believe everything happens as it is supposed to. @billiekaywwe & I have been the eyes in the back of each other’s heads for 5+ years. It’s time for us to make some growth as individuals. I know we can do this, it just sucks I won’t have her by my side through all of it. Thank you for bringing me so much happiness, adventure & fun. You are one in a million & you’re so incredibly talented. The whole world knows it! #IICONICS4LYF #MadDawgs 💔
More Trending Stories
- Finn Balor On NXT Title Iron Man Match Opponents, How NXT Has Changed Since His First Run With The Brand
- Jim Cornette Loses Preliminary Injunction In Lawsuit Against G-Raver
- Update on When Second AEW TNT TV Show Will Launch
- Backstage Notes on Last Night’s Raw Underground, Matches Re-Filmed for This Week