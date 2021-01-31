Peyton Royce Discusses the IIconics’ Split, Women’s Royal Rumble, More

Peyton Royce was a guest on Denise Salcedo’s Instinct Culture and discussed the IIconics’ split, tonight’s Royal Rumble and more. The show sent out some highlights which you can check out below:

Peyton Royce on possibly winning the Royal Rumble: “It would be a dream come true, to know that win would take you to a Wrestlemania championship match, I mean that’s on my bucket list. I gotta win the Royal Rumble, I have too, I feel I really need that breakout performance so that I can get myself into the top level which I’ve been trying to get to for so many years now and I feel that’s the way I am going to be able to do it. To win the Royal Rumble and have a championship match, at Wrestlemania and in the same year, what more can you ask for?”

On the IIconics being split up: “So I thought at first it was going to be liberating because we had been a team our whole WWE careers and I absolutely loved our time together but I was looking at the silver lining when it happened. I was like ‘how can I make the best of this opportunity?’ because it is what it is, it’s an opportunity to go out and see what I can do on my own. That happened late last year and I feel like I’m still trying to find my footing on my own. Billie is my tag team partner, in real life she’s my best friend so to not have her with me even just at work, we work on separate days now, she’s just my support system that I feel like I have lost and I am trying to rebuild that within myself. I am trying not to rely on somebody else for that. So it has been really tough, I am so happy for her, she’s absolutely killing it on Smackdown right now, she’s a comedic genius and she’s just thriving. And I hope that I can get there too.”

On maintaining her friendship with Billie Kay: “We text every single day, we train together at nights, we still go to the ring training together. We still do catch-ups, last week we went out for lunch together, we were training together last night, we’ve been texting this morning. There’s no stopping us, like you cannot get in between Billie and I.”

On the two of them trying to find themselves as singles stars: “You have to trust the process and trust your vision, you just have to trust yourself that you’re taking steps to what you want to present to be on your own for the WWE Universe, they are a very passionate fanbase which I absolutely love. So every Monday and every Friday evening we always get the tweets, ‘oh you should put the IIconics back together,’ hopefully one day we’ll be able to do that but right now I think it’s important for our careers that we try to find ourselves on our own.”