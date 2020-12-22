wrestling / News
Peyton Royce Hints at Character Change, Says She’ll Take Her Opportunities
Peyton Royce is done waiting for her chance to come, and is teasing a character change of sorts. Royce has changed her Twitter handle to “Relentless Royce” and posted a picture in her blonde hair as opposed to the purple hair she’s had recently. She wrote:
“I’ve been feeling far from myself lately. I’m so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can’t sit back & watch it anymore. I can’t wait for the opportunity. It won’t come. It has to be taken.”
Royce has been teaming with Lacey Evans since splitting from Billie Kay in the WWE Draft.
I’ve been feeling far from myself lately. I’m so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can’t sit back & watch it anymore. I can’t wait for the opportunity. It won’t come.
It has to be taken.
💋 #RAW pic.twitter.com/VKodR6iDok
— Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 21, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin As The Ringmaster, Pairing With Ted DiBiase, WWE’s Plan For The Ultimate Warrior’s Return In 1996
- AJ Styles On Meeting With Vince McMahon About WWE’s Third Party Policy, The Undertaker Retiring, WrestleMania 37 Opponent
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix