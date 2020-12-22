Peyton Royce Hints at Character Change, Says She’ll Take Her Opportunities

Peyton Royce is done waiting for her chance to come, and is teasing a character change of sorts. Royce has changed her Twitter handle to “Relentless Royce” and posted a picture in her blonde hair as opposed to the purple hair she’s had recently. She wrote:

“I’ve been feeling far from myself lately. I’m so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can’t sit back & watch it anymore. I can’t wait for the opportunity. It won’t come. It has to be taken.”

Royce has been teaming with Lacey Evans since splitting from Billie Kay in the WWE Draft.