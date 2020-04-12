wrestling / News
WWE News: Peyton Royce Teases IIconics Comeback, Top 10 Raw After WrestleMania Returns
– The IIconics will be returning, according to Peyton Royce, though she was cagey on when. Royce did a Q&A on her Instagram account and answered a question about whether the group will be returning to WWE TV anytime soon.
“You can tell your friend that the IIconics will be making a comeback,” Royce said, adding, “Can I tell you when? No.”
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the best returns on the Raw after WrestleMania:
