WWE News: Peyton Royce Teases IIconics Comeback, Top 10 Raw After WrestleMania Returns

April 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The IIconics

– The IIconics will be returning, according to Peyton Royce, though she was cagey on when. Royce did a Q&A on her Instagram account and answered a question about whether the group will be returning to WWE TV anytime soon.

“You can tell your friend that the IIconics will be making a comeback,” Royce said, adding, “Can I tell you when? No.”

– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the best returns on the Raw after WrestleMania:

