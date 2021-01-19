wrestling / News
Peyton Royce Joins Women’s Royal Rumble Match
January 18, 2021 | Posted by
We have a new competitor for the women’s Royal Rumble match in Peyton Royce. Sarah Schreiber announced that Royce was joining the women’s Rumble in a new video that you can see below.
Royce joins a field that includes Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and 23 other competitors yet to be revealed. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.
BREAKING NEWS:
The ‘Superstar to watch in 2021’ 𝓡𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓽𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼 𝓡𝓸𝔂𝓬𝓮 is officially entering the #RoyalRumble 💋 https://t.co/t12PptWnb5
— Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Don Callis On Paul Heyman’s Influence On His Career, Idea For Cyrus Character In ECW, Comparing AEW & ECW
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Hart Family’s Reaction to Montreal Screwjob: ‘It Was a Dark Spot, For Sure’
- Ethan Page Slams Karate Man Match at Hard to Kill, Says Impact Version Is ‘Hot Garbage’
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’