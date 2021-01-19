Peyton Royce Joins Women’s Royal Rumble Match

We have a new competitor for the women’s Royal Rumble match in Peyton Royce. Sarah Schreiber announced that Royce was joining the women’s Rumble in a new video that you can see below.

Royce joins a field that includes Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and 23 other competitors yet to be revealed. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31st from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air live on WWE Network.