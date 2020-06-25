Peyton Royce Launches Her Official Youtube Channel

Peyton Royce has officially launched her own Youtube channel under the name of Cassie Lee. She noted that her husband Shawn Spears, as well as friend and fellow IIconci Billie Kay, will be involved. You can see the channel’s first video below.

She said: “What’s up, you guys? I am Cassie Lee, and I wanted to welcome you to my channel, Cassie Vs:. Now on this channel, I will be bringing to you my subpar baking abilities, we’re going to do some fashion, some beauty trends, and all about lifestyle with my husband and my best friend. So subscribe for me and come along for the journey because I have no idea what’s in store, mate, but it will be fun. I’ll tell you that much.”