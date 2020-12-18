wrestling / News

Peyton Royce Offers To Be Asuka’s Tag Partner At TLC

December 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Asuka was originally set to team with Lana to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC, but she was written out with a storyline injury on RAW. While there has been speculation about who Asuka’s replacement partner could be, Peyton Royce stepped up on Twitter.

She wrote: “Hello @WWEAsuka. I know you need a tag team partner on Sunday. I know you know I can go. Sincerely, former Women’s Tag Team Champion, Relentless Royce. #WWETLC.

Asuka replied: “Let’s do it together.

