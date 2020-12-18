Peyton Royce Offers To Be Asuka’s Tag Partner At TLC

Asuka was originally set to team with Lana to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC, but she was written out with a storyline injury on RAW. While there has been speculation about who Asuka’s replacement partner could be, Peyton Royce stepped up on Twitter.

She wrote: “Hello @WWEAsuka. I know you need a tag team partner on Sunday. I know you know I can go. Sincerely, former Women’s Tag Team Champion, Relentless Royce. #WWETLC.”

Asuka replied: “Let’s do it together.”