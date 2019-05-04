wrestling / News
Peyton Royce Reveals Favorite WWE and NXT Matches, Origin of IIconics Post in Twitter Q&A
– Peyton Royce did a Q&A on her Twitter account answering questions from fans including her favorite main roster and NXT matches, plus more. Some highlights are below:
On her favorite wrestling move to use: “Spanish Fly”
On her favorite match she has been in: “WM.”
On her favorite match in NXT: “Ruby, Asuka & Ember.”
On the origin of the IIconics pose: “10 things I hate about you x one delirious night at a live event x Xavier Woods collaboration.”
On her favorite ring gear: “Super ShowDown, Elimination Chamber & WM gears.”
On whether she still gets stage fright during her entrances: “It gets worse.”
On her favorite Marvel character: “Wolverine”
