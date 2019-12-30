Peyton Royce Reveals Origin Of Her Ring Name, Who She’d Want to Face Outside WWE in Twitter Q&A

– Peyton Royce conducted a Q&A on Twitter and discussed the origin of her ring name, who she’d like to face outside of WWE and more. You can see highlights from her answers below, in which she also revealed her favorite moment of 2019 and her thoughts on Becky Lynch:

Well I got a list of names & the only one I liked was ‘Ruby Ryan’. I didn’t like Ryan (although I do now) so I tried to come up with another last name which is were I liked Ruby Royce. But I really wanted ‘Peyton’ so I asked again for that & got them both! 😁☺️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 30, 2019

She’s so awesome. Love Becks, as most do 😊 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 30, 2019

Marrying my husband @Perfec10n ❤️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 30, 2019