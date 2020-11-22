Peyton Royce Set for The Bump on Wednesday

– WWE announced on today’s special Sunday Survivor Series episode of The Bump that former IIconics member Peyton Royce will be a guest on this Wednesday’s regular edition of The Bump on Nov. 25. You can see that announcement here:

WEDNESDAY AT 10AM EST on #WWETheBump:@PeytonRoyceWWE! Make sure you follow us on Twitter for *all* the latest guest updates!! pic.twitter.com/FXRZMOje83 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 22, 2020