Peyton Royce Shares Photos From Fitness Competition

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce was preparing for a bodybuilding and bikini competition, which is taking place today. Royce shared some photos from the event on Instagram, which you can see below.

Peyton Royce wrote on Instagram, “SHOW DAY! I love you guys @theshawnspears @billiekaywwe.” Her WWE tag team partner, Billie Kay, was also in attendance to show support for her friend, along with Peyton Royce’s husband, Shawn Spears.

Shawn Spears wrote on his own Instagram on the event: “I joke around a lot (as seen in the photo) but I hope that doesn’t take away the importance of today. This woman…determined, driven, strong and confident. Three weeks ago she set her mind in a moment and today, she competes in her very first show. To say I’m inspired and proud would be an understatement. To say how limitless your capabilities as a woman are simply doesn’t define it enough. You continue to surprise and absolutely floor me daily. I’m glad the world gets to see a glimpse of what I’m grateful to have everyday.”