wrestling / News

Peyton Royce Shares Vlog of Her First Fitness Competition

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Peyton Royce WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce recently took part in a fitness competition. She released a new vlog this week offering a behind the scenes look from the competition, which you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peyton Royce, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading