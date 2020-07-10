wrestling / News
Peyton Royce Discusses Finding Shawn Spears Attractive Right Away
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Peyton Royce discussed how she met her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, and how she instantly found him attractive.
“Yeah, it happened pretty quickly to be honest with you,” she said. “I was just drawn to him, drawn to him, yeah, straight away. I just thought he was so attractive. Man. And as well, I looked up to him, because he was so good, so anytime we got extra training in the ring and I knew he was going to be taking training, I was like, I have to be in that session.”
She also said that she thinks she liked him first, but he may not agree.
“He thinks he liked me first, but I’m like, I don’t think so.”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Teases Match With Eddie Kingston, Explains How His Opponents Are Selected For TNT Title Defenses
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization
- Edge Discusses How Close He & Matt Hardy Really Were, How They Found Positives In Tense Lita Situation, Jeff Hardy Relationship