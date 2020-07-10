Peyton Royce Discusses Finding Shawn Spears Attractive Right Away

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Peyton Royce discussed how she met her husband, AEW’s Shawn Spears, and how she instantly found him attractive.

“Yeah, it happened pretty quickly to be honest with you,” she said. “I was just drawn to him, drawn to him, yeah, straight away. I just thought he was so attractive. Man. And as well, I looked up to him, because he was so good, so anytime we got extra training in the ring and I knew he was going to be taking training, I was like, I have to be in that session.”

She also said that she thinks she liked him first, but he may not agree.

“He thinks he liked me first, but I’m like, I don’t think so.”

