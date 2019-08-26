wrestling / News

WWE News: Peyton Royce Says Shawn Spears Is Her Superman, Seth Rollins On UpUpDownDown Title Win

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Peyton Royce NXT

– As noted earlier, WWE star Peyton Royce and AEW star Shawn Spears got married over the weekend. Royce posted a photo of the two to Instagram today with the caption, “Every Superwoman needs her Superman ❤️ @theshawnspears”

Spears commented on the post with, “I got ya 😘”

– Following his UpUpDownDown Title win over Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins spoke with Xavier Woods. Check out the interview below, as well as the video of Rollins winning the title from Samoa Joe.

