wrestling / News

Peyton Royce Tells Fans To Stop Sending Her Packages, Says It’s Stalking

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peyton Royce WWE

In a post on Twitter, Peyton Royce told her fans to stop sending packages to her home through the mail, claiming that it was a form of stalking.

She wrote: “It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address. This includes friends of the recipient. This is stalking & I will report you to authorities. If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC.

Mia Yim replied: “Ps: DM me about this. May have some info.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peyton Royce, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading