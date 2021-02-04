Peyton Royce Tells Fans To Stop Sending Her Packages, Says It’s Stalking

In a post on Twitter, Peyton Royce told her fans to stop sending packages to her home through the mail, claiming that it was a form of stalking.

She wrote: “It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address. This includes friends of the recipient. This is stalking & I will report you to authorities. If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC.”

Mia Yim replied: “Ps: DM me about this. May have some info.”

