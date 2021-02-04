wrestling / News
Peyton Royce Tells Fans To Stop Sending Her Packages, Says It’s Stalking
In a post on Twitter, Peyton Royce told her fans to stop sending packages to her home through the mail, claiming that it was a form of stalking.
She wrote: “It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address. This includes friends of the recipient. This is stalking & I will report you to authorities. If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC.”
Mia Yim replied: “Ps: DM me about this. May have some info.”
PSA 🗣
It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address. This includes friends of the recipient.
This is stalking & I will report you to authorities.
If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC.
— Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 3, 2021
Ps: DM me about this. May have some info.
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) February 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Shaul Guerrero Says Guerrero Family Has No Say In How WWE Uses Eddie Guerrero’s Name and Likeness
- Arn Anderson On The Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments, Differences Between Territory Days & Current Era In Wrestling
- Godfather Recalls Nearly Quitting Over Goodfather Gimmick, Issues Working With Ahmed Johnson
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand