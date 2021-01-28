Peyton Royce Wasn’t Aware the IIconics Were Splitting Up Until It Happened

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Peyton Royce said that she wasn’t aware that WWE would be splitting up her team with Billie Kay until it happened.

She said: “I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don’t know. I don’t have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together. So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journies have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I’m still digesting it, and I’m still trying my footing without her.“