Peyton Royce Doesn’t Want Xavier Woods to Move to Raw on His Own

– WWE.com released a list of moves the staff would like to see happen in the Superstar Shakeup. One of the ideas on the list is to have Xavier Woods move on his own to Raw, writing, “Not that it’s something we’d ever want to see under normal circumstances – we think Xavier Woods would shine on his own on Monday Night Raw.” Peyton Royce was not a fan of the idea of Xavier Woods moving to Raw on his own. You can check out her response to the column below.

The WWE.com idea ultimately involves moving Woods to Raw on his own, separating him from The New Day. Peyton Royce wrote on the column, “But what do you mean just ‘@XavierWoodsPhD to Raw’?!?! Firstly, he can’t go alone. He has brothers! Secondly, HE HAS SISTERS! We must all stay together.”

