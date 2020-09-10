PG-13 Member Wolfie D Reportedly Hospitalized

Wolfie D of the tag team PG-13 has reportedly been hospitalized in Tennessee. The Memphis Wrestling News Facebook page reports that the longtime Memphis star, real name Kelly Wolfe (and also known for his time as Slash as part of the Disciples of Synn), was hospitalized due to blood clots in his heart.

According to the page, Wolfe had surgery on his knee after ripping his quad tendon off of his kneecap. It is believed that the clot may have traveled to his heart from there.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Wolfie D on a quick and full recovery.