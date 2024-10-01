wrestling / News

Phase One Of 2024 Women’s Universal Title Set For Friday’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL has announced the first phase of the 2024 Women’s Universal Championship.

The promotion will begin the phase at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on October 4th. Nautica will face Princesa Sugehit, La Catalina, Zeuxis, Amapola, India Sioux, Maligna, Olympia, Dark Silueta, and Metalica.

The winner of this phase will meet the winner of phase two to crown a new champion.

