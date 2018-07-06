Phoenix Police Release Report on Enzo Amore Sexual Assault Investigation

– The Phoenix Police Department has released their report on the sexual assault investigation regarding Enzo Amore. Wrestling Inc reports that the report (originally reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet) concludes, as previously reported, that the case has been closed due to a lack of sufficient evidence against him.

Amore was suspended by WWE on January 22nd, the day that the allegations were made public by his accuser, and he was released the next day. Amore was investigated but never charged with a crime.

According to the site, the police found information that potentially contradicts the victim’s statements. The report also notes that Amore was not informed by the police department about the investigation until after the allegations were made public. Amore was reportedly released because he did not tell WWE about the allegations in advance.

The full quote from the report is below, which notes that there was some contradictory information from the witness’ initial statement and that a witness statement was made which contradict the victim’s statement.

“In reviewing the totality of this investigation, it does not warrant the submission for any criminal charges at this time. There is insufficient evidence to corroborate the victim’s disclosure of sexual assault. There were no witnesses to the incident and the forensic examination and crime lab results do not provide evidence of a sexual assault at this time.

“The suspect did not give a direct statement to police, but did give an indirect statement through his attorney that all contact with the victim was consensual.

“Cell phone and social media data and information contradict some of the initial statements about the incident and there is no cell phone or social media data that can corroborate the sexual assault disclosure.

“Witness statements made to law enforcement contradict the victim’s statements.

“Video surveillance does confirm that the parties involved were together at the Clarendon Hotel on the night in question. The footage also confirms the victim leaving that morning. The video surveillance does not capture or corroborate the disclosure of sexual assault.

“The facts of the case do not allow this case to proceed at this time. In the event that additional evidence comes to light, that can corroborate the victim’s disclosure of sexual assault, this case can be re-opened and further investigated. Until such evidence is located or provided this case will be closed.

“Case closed.”