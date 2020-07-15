wrestling / News
Various News: Philadelphia Bans Large Gatherings Until February 2021, ROH Week by Week, New GCW Match
– The city of Philadelphia has announced a moratorium on all large gatherings, defined as 50 or more people, through February 2021. This obviously means that there will not be any live wrestling shows with more than 50 fans in the city during the moratorium.
– On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, ROH’s latest signing from the Land Down Under speaks his mind, we get an update on graduates from the ROH Dojo and much more news from ROH.
– GCW has added Nick Gage vs. Cole Raddick to their Keep Me In Touch show in Indianapolis on August 2nd, as you can see below:
