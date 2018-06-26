WWE News: Philadelphia Phillies Hosting WWE Night on Friday, Kofi Kingston Throwing Out The First Pitch on July 11th, 4 Things You Need to Know Before Smackdown

– The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they will host their first-ever WWE Night this Friday when the team plays The Washington Nationals. The first 1,000 fans who purchase a special ticket will receive an exclusive Phillies/WWE t-shirt featuring a championship belt with the Phillies logo. There are no WWE talents announced as appearing at this time. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– On July 11th, Kofi Kingston will be throwing out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park. This is also a WWE Night event. The team will be giving away a Red Sox/WWE Dustin Pedroia bobblehead to those attending the game. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– WWE posted the following, looking at 4 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown…