Philadelphia Plans to Petition for a WrestleMania Return

– The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that tourism officials for the city of Philadelphia plan to petition WWE to bring WrestleMania back to the City of Brotherly Love following the blockbuster WrestleMania 40 event. The two-night event was held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia earlier this month. It was broadcast live on Peacock.

Speaking on the desire to have WrestleMania return to the city, PHL Sports Division Executive Director Larry Needle told the Philadelphia Business Journal (via PWInsider), “This is such a highly-coveted event that we know there’s a long line of cities clamoring to host, and that’s just the reality of an event of this magnitude. But needless to say, we would be thrilled to have WrestleMania back, and at the right time we will engage in those conversations with the WWE.”

It’s no wonder why Philadelphia wants WWE to bring the show back so quickly after WrestleMania 40 just took place. The show was a record-breaking event, surpassing the previous all-time gate record set by WrestleMania 32. The show had a combined attendance of 145,420. Host cities for the mega event see an economic in the range of $1.25 billion, and the event reportedly brought Philadelphia as much as $200 million (via Axios).

As noted, the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota is heavily rumored to be the frontrunner for WrestleMania 41. WWE has not yet announced the details for where next year’s event will be held.