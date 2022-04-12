Philadelphia Returning to Mask Mandate Starting Next Week

Philadelphia is a hotspot for wrestling, and it will be returning to a mask mandate for indoor public places next week as COVID levels rise again. The city’s Department of Public Health has announced that due to a 50% rise in cases over the last 10 days from 84 per day to 142, the city will be requiring masks in all indoor public spaces as of April 18th.

The move to “Level 2” of their precautions means, per the announcement:

This means that masks will soon be required in all public indoor spaces, including schools, businesses, museums, restaurants, offices, and government buildings. Businesses and institutions can go mask-free if they require everyone on-site to be fully vaccinated and check vaccine status upon entry. Businesses and institutions will be given a one-week education period for the City to provide education, and for businesses to put signs back up and notify their staff and patrons. Beginning on Monday, April 18, the City will begin enforcement of the mask mandate and asks that residents call 311 to report any business that is not complying with the mandate.

Philadelphia regularly plays host to wrestling events, including at the 2300 Arena which will host MLW: Kings of Colosseum on May 13th and NJPW: Collision in Philadelphia on May 15th.

The announcement notes regarding a potential end date for the mandate: