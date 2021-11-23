wrestling / News
Photo Appears to Show Becky Lynch Checking on Seth Rollins After Fan Attack
– As previously noted, a fan managed to leave his seat and blindside Seth Rollins during last night’s WWE Raw. Following the incident, a fan posted a photo on Twitter, showing another angle of the entrance stage, that appears to show Rollins’ wife, fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, standing at the entrance stage to see what’s going on and check on her husband (h/t WrestlingInc.com).
The fan in question, Elisah Spencer, was later arrested and taken into custody by the NYPD. Spencer is being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disruption of a live sporting event).
You can see the photo posted on Twitter showing Becky Lynch on the entrance stage below. Lynch and Rollins were married earlier this year. They have one child together, Roux, who was born in December 2020.
Get you a partner like Becky Lynch. She was ready to handle business for Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/Cfufv8flV1
— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) November 23, 2021
