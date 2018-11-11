Quantcast

 

Various News: Photo of Kenny Omega vs. Fenix at Tama Tonga’s Top 5 Gun Stuns

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
kenny omega roh tv

As previously reported, Kenny Omega defeated Fenix at last night’s Northeast Wrestling Redemption event. You can check out a photo from the bout that was posted on Twitter below.

– NJPW released a new countdown video showcasing Tama Tonga’s Top 5 Gun Stuns. You can check out that new Countdown video in the player below.

