WWE News: Photo of Fox Executives Reacting To Firefly Funhouse, Billie Kay Meets The Rock, Videos Of Wrestlers On Smackdown Blue Carpet
October 5, 2019 | Posted by
– There were several FOX executives in attendance in the front row for last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, and a fan managed to capture a photo of them reacting to the Firefly Funhouse segment as it aired. You can see the photo, which they say shows confusion, below.
The look of confusion of the Fox execs during the Firefly Funhouse segment #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/9uz8j0AgFK
— Big B (@BTuckerTorch) October 5, 2019
– WWE has posted several videos from their blue carpet event prior to Smackdown, featuring Carmella, R-Truth, The Viking Raiders, Sarah Logan, and The O.C.
– Billie Kay got to meet The Rock last night. She wrote on Instagram:
