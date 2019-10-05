wrestling / News

WWE News: Photo of Fox Executives Reacting To Firefly Funhouse, Billie Kay Meets The Rock, Videos Of Wrestlers On Smackdown Blue Carpet

October 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

– There were several FOX executives in attendance in the front row for last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, and a fan managed to capture a photo of them reacting to the Firefly Funhouse segment as it aired. You can see the photo, which they say shows confusion, below.

– WWE has posted several videos from their blue carpet event prior to Smackdown, featuring Carmella, R-Truth, The Viking Raiders, Sarah Logan, and The O.C.

– Billie Kay got to meet The Rock last night. She wrote on Instagram:

