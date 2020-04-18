Photo of Gimmick Vince McMahon Wanted to Give the Revival, Cash Wheeler Comments

It was reported back in December that WWE was considering turning The Revival into a comedy tag team, which would be a spoof of the Fabulous Ones. Not much else came of the news until now, as Bodyslam.net has revealed photos of the attire that the former Dash and Dawson would wear to the ring. The team would have had new ring gear and new music. They also would have looked like this:

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

Cash Wheeler (the former Dash Wilder) took to Twitter to comment on the story. Instead of flatly deny it as wrestlers normally would, he declined to say anything. He wrote: